Drexel big man Cole Hargrove enters the transfer portal

Cole Hargrove entered the transfer portal on Monday, becoming the third player on Drexel’s basketball roster to do so.

Hargrove had a breakout junior season for the Dragons, starting all 33 games at center and playing nearly 33 minutes per game. The Methacton alum established himself as a defensive presence, averaging 1.8 blocks and earning all-defensive team honors in the Coastal Athletic Association.

The 6-foot-8 Hargrove also stood out offensively. The big man averaged 9.9 points and 3 offensive rebounds per game and notched five double-doubles.

In his first two seasons with Drexel, Hargrove scored a total of 35 points in 135 minutes. In the 2024-25 season, he scored 328 points in more than 1,000 minutes. Coming into his third season, Hargrove was not projected to start at center. The Norristown native took over after projected starter Garfield Turner suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason.

Hargrove was an ideal fit to round out Drexel’s Big Three of Kobe MaGee and Yame Butler this season. However, he now joins MaGee and Butler in the transfer portal, leaving coach Zach Spiker to construct a new core to his team.

Center is a position of depth for the Dragons, as Turner and freshmen Ralph Akuta and Clem Edomwonyin remain on the roster.

Had Hargrove not entered the portal, the Dragons would have had four centers and no clear way of utilizing all of them. Now Spiker can utilize Hargrove’s roster spot to supplement the roster in other positions of need, such as small forward and power forward.