After big basketball win over Villanova, Drexel announces a new NIL collective

Drexel men’s basketball coach Zach Spiker said Saturday, after his Dragons knocked off Villanova during the Big 5 Classic at the Wells Fargo Center, that he suspected the win — Drexel’s first over a ranked opponent since 2010 — would lead to increased alumni engagement.

These days, that means more than social media likes, texts, and emails, although Spiker and administrators received many of those.

Monday afternoon, two days after Drexel’s 57-55 win, the school announced the launch of Dragon Fire Collective, the official name, image, and likeness collective for Drexel athletes. Dragon Fire Collective is powered by Student Athlete NIL, which has a client list that includes collectives at La Salle, St. Joseph’s, and Delaware locally, and athletic major programs like Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Rutgers, Syracuse, and others.

The collective, according to NIL rules, is not affiliated with the university and will operate within the parameters of the NCAA, the Coastal Athletic Association, and Pennsylvania to create opportunities for Drexel athletes.

The timing of Monday’s announcement wasn’t an accident.

“We wanted to be strategic about what we do as we prepare for basketball and athletics department success,” Drexel athletic director Maisha Kelly said. “So this was a moment where we were coming off a terrific win for our men’s basketball team and it really puts a highlight on Drexel athletics and Drexel University.”

The NIL space is a crowded one, and Drexel is among several mid-major programs still trying to navigate the new landscape and see where it fits in.

Kelly said Drexel’s location, its brand in Philadelphia, and some of the school’s athletic success — big basketball wins on a big stage locally included — should put it in a place to be competitive.

“We have just as much significance and relevance in the marketplace as our peers do and I’m excited to see student-athletes lean in on those opportunities and see where they go,” Kelly said.