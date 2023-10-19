Drexel’s Amari Williams named CAA Preseason Player of the Year highlights its annual media day

On Thursday, Drexel senior big man Amari Williams was named Preseason Player of the Year of the Coastal Athletic Association.

A native of Nottingham, England, the 6-foot-10 Williams won back-to-back CAA Defensive Player of the Year awards and was All-CAA First Team last season.

Williams was one of the best rim protectors in the nation last year, averaging 2.23 blocks per game, 14th best in the country. He also led the Dragons in scoring at 13.7 points per game and was second in the CAA in rebounding, averaging 8.8 per game.

Since Drexel joined the CAA in 2001, no Dragon has won Player of the Year. The last conference Player of the Year from Drexel came in 1996 when Malik Rose won the award in the America East Conference.

