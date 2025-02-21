Drexel gets a confidence boost in sending rival Delaware off to Conference USA with a loss

In potentially the final chapter of the men’s basketball rivalry between Drexel and Delaware, the Dragons sent the Blue Hens packing for Conference USA with one final loss, 78-74, on Thursday in Newark, Del.

It wouldn’t be hyperbolic to say that it was a must-win game for the Dragons (14-14, 6-9 Coastal Athletic Association). Since a rousing 67-54 homecoming win over the Blue Hens (12-16, 5-10) on Jan. 25, the Dragons had gone 1-5. That included a double-overtime home loss to UNC Wilmington, and, while the stretch included a 88-66 win over William & Mary at the Daskalakis Athletic Center, they followed it with a road loss to the Tribe 11 days later.

Drexel had sagged to 10th place in the CAA, and the heartbreaking losses were starting to wear on the team.

As fate would have it, entering Thursday, the Dragons’ and Blue Hens’ all-time record was tied, 85-85, in a rivalry that dates to 1912.

So, under the specter of a losing record in the rivalry, Dragons jumped out to a 9-0 lead within the first two minutes. Though Delaware scoring spurts put pressure on Drexel, it led, 44-35, at halftime.

In the second half, the Blue Hens’ defensive zone gave the Drexel offense fits, and they eventually took a 48-47 lead with 14 minutes, 30 seconds left. Turnovers, stagnant offense, and bad breaks on defense started popping up, and the game seemed to be in the balance. Instead, that was the last time the Dragons trailed.

On the next possession, Shane Blakeney hit a three to swing the advantage back to Drexel, which led by as many as eight points down the stretch. Blakeney, Victor Panov, and Kobe MaGee each had 13 points, and Magee added seven rebounds. Jason “Deuce” Drake led the Dragons with 14 points and six assists, and Cole Hargrove added 10 points and seven boards.

Niels Lane (18 points) led four Blue Hens in double figures.

Drexel has won the last six matchups and now hold an 86-85 advantage all-time.

Still in 10th place, a top-four finish in the standings and double bye in the conference tournament may be out of reach, but there still are reasons for optimism.

For starters, Drexel has pushed the best teams in the CAA to their limits. In two games against Towson, the Dragons lost in overtime at home, and then had a buzzer-beating, game-winning shot called back after a review on the road. They also nearly took UNCW to triple overtime on Feb. 8 at the DAC.

Additionally, Drexel’s rotations seem to be rounding into shape. In 14 games in December and January, Blakeney was playing 24 minutes a night while averaging 4.9 points per game on 17.1% three-point shooting. In six February games, he’s up to 11.5 points per game on 45.8% three-point shooting. Drake has found a way to produce offensively with greater levels of efficiency. Villiam Garcia Adsten and Panov have brought stability, and even some scoring, at power forward — something that previously had been lacking.

Looking ahead, though, the Dragons have three tough opponents. Drexel will take on third-place College of Charleston (21-7, 11-4) on Saturday (noon, CBSSN). It then will welcome Hampton (14-13, 6-8) on Thursday and then close out the regular season on March 1 against Monmouth (10-18, 8-7).