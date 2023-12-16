Drexel has played better than its recent results. The numbers from its latest win over Albany prove it.

Drexel was in desperate need of getting back to winning ways.

Following its upset of Villanova in the fifth-place game of the Big 5 Classic, the Dragons fell into a bit of a lull, albeit against top competition, suffering back-to-back road losses against Princeton and West Virginia.

» READ MORE: ‘We weren’t in awe at all’: Drexel earns wire-to-wire, ‘special’ win over Villanova in Big 5 Classic

Neither game was a blowout by any means, specifically the latter against the Mountaineers. Drexel was forced to foul to regain possession, and West Virginia hit its free throws down the stretch in a six-point game on Dec. 9.

Advertisement

That’s probably why Saturday’s 71-52 win over Albany felt right. Not only did the Dragons (6-5) move above .500, but they also erased any inkling that their win over the Wildcats was a fluke.

Here’s why. Albany is no Villanova, but it did enter the game having won five of its last six — a 78-73 loss to Temple last Sunday snapped a five-game winning streak. The Great Danes (6-5) were unable to get anything going against the Dragons, who led by as many as 23 points. It was a game fueled by another monster day from senior forward Amari Williams who had a game-high 14 points and 11 rebounds, cementing his place — for now — as the team leader in points with 11.9 per game.

What the statistics suggest

Sure Williams was the headliner, but the Dragons scored by committee, as 10 players notched points. Senior forward Mate Okros added 10 points, and guard Jamie Bergens had nine off the bench.

The little things fuel wins, too, and on Saturday, rebounding was the highlight for Drexel.The Dragons outrebounded Albany, 54-26, driven by Williams’ double-double but also eight boards from Lucas Monroe (who is good for 3.7 rebounds per game) and nine from junior forward Garfield Turner, who also finished with eight points off the bench.

The Dragons might need to focus on their shooting from outside the arc, however. They hit just 35.3% of their attempts against the Great Danes (6 of 17). Holding onto the ball continues to be an issue, as Drexel had a season high-matching 18 turnovers in the 19-point win. The Dragons have finished games with double-digit turnovers in nine of their 11 games this season.

Where do they go from here

The Dragons have just a pair of nonconference opponents remaining before opening up Coastal Athletic Association play on New Year’s Day against Hampton (noon, CBS Sports Network).

Drexel is back on the court at the Daskalaskis Athletic Complex on Monday for a tune-up game against Penn State Greater Allegheny (11 a.m., FloSports), followed by a road trip to Smithfield, R.I., to take on Bryant for another midmorning contest (11 a.m., ESPN+).