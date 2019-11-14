PISCATAWAY— Somehow, Drexel just kept hanging around. The Dragons were down by as many as 10 in the first half, but methodically chipped away with a 13-2 run. They took a 31-30 into the half.
Then, it was Rutgers’ turn to go on a run in the second half. The Scarlet Knights went on a 10-0 run early to build their lead back to 10. But once again, Drexel wouldn’t go away. The Dragons tied it at 47 after back-to-back three-pointers.
The Scarlet Knights stepped up their defensive intensity and made clutch free throws to put the Dragons away late with a 62-58 victory.
Matey Juric’s job for Drexel is to harass players defensively, and he did it. Juric had two steals, which extends his streak of multiple steals to four games to start the season. On one steal, Juric came from the opposite corner, near the three-point line, and stole the ball out of the hands of a forward who was attempting to post up.
Drexel’s offensive attack was balanced in the first half. Eight of 10 players scored, led by Sam Green’s six. However, they didn’t shoot the ball well. Drexel shot overall 21 of 65 overall.
The Dragons had a tough time creating opportunities for teammates, which led to 10 assists on 21 baskets. Drexel averaged 17 assists in its first three games.
Cam Wynter entered the game averaging 33 minutes per game, but that’s likely to go up. Senior guard Kurk Lee left the team before the game against Rutgers for personal reasons. Without Lee as his backup, Wynter played 39 minutes.
Drexel is resilient. Rutgers had a double-digit lead in both halves and each time, the Dragons rallied back to take the lead.