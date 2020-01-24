The Drexel Dragons jumped out to a 3-0 lead on a Sam Green three-point jumper in the opening minute at Matthews Arena in Boston, but it was all Northeastern after that, as the Huskies dashed to a 49-17 halftime lead en route to a 33-point rout on Thursday night.
Junior forward James Butler had 16 points for Drexel (12-9, 5-3 Colonial Athletic Association) in the 85-52 loss. Sophomore guard Coletrane Washington was the only other Dragon in double-digits with 11.
The Dragons’ 17 first-half points were a season low for the team.
[/KERN-2]Senior guard Jordan Roland led Northeastern (11-9, 5-3) with 26 points and seven rebounds.
The Dragons shot 32.7% from the field and 31.6% on three-pointers, compared with the Huskies’ 55.2% from the field and 52.9% <NO1>from beyond the arc<NO>on threes. xxx