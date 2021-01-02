Drexel’s first two scheduled Colonial Athletic Association games have been postponed due to COVID-19, the school announced Saturday. The Dragons were scheduled to host UNCW on Saturday and Sunday. A positive test occurred in the Seahawks’ program.
A reschedule date has not been set, but the CAA’s altered conference schedule for this season offers plenty of options. Each school has 16 of its 18 games scheduled as back-to-backs on Saturdays and Sundays. With postponements expected to happen, this leaves the week open for rescheduled contests.
Drexel’s next scheduled game is next Saturday vs. College of Charleston. Before the holiday break, the Dragons (5-2) attempted to schedule another game after their win over Fairleigh Dickinson but couldn’t come to an agreement with other programs. By next Saturday, it will be a three-week layoff for the Dragons.