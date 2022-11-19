In a game that came down to the final minutes, Drexel defeated Maryland Eastern Shore, 66-61, on Saturday at the Daskalakis Athletic Center.

Guard Keishana Washington led the Dragons with 37 points and seven rebounds, both season highs for the graduate student. Maura Hendrixson had eight assists and found Washington on six of those. Kylie Lavelle added 11 points and six boards.

Zamara Haynes (15 points and four assists) and Ariana Seawell (13 points, 9 rebounds) led the Hawks.

What we saw

In a game decided by just five points, neither team was able to go on a big scoring run. Drexel trailed for most of the first quarter, turning a five-point deficit to a one-point lead. Hendrixson beat the buzzer to put the Dragons in the lead going into the second quarter.

The Hawks came out shooting in the second half butt with key free-throws from Washington, the Dragons pulled the lead to within three at 49-46 to enter the fourth quarter.

Washington turned the game around for the Dragons with a crucial three-pointer with less than four minutes to go in addition to icing the game with a pair of free throws with just seven seconds remaining.

Game-changing play

It’s not so much a play as it was a performance. Washington finished with 37 points and seven rebounds. She dropped 14 of her total with less than three minutes remaining in the game.

Up next

The Dragons welcome Lehigh to the Daskalakis Athletic Center on Tuesday (6 p.m.).