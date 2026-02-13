Amaris Baker scores 27 as Drexel holds off Elon’s late rally to win 68-59

Drexel is winning at the right time.

On Friday, Drexel defeated Elon, 68-59. After starting out 0-2 in Coastal Athletic Association play, the Dragons have rattled off eight wins in their last 10 conference outings.

The Dragons (15-8, 8-4 CAA) pushed their lead to 19 points late in the third quarter behind fifth-year guard Amaris Baker’s 27 points. The Phoenix cut Drexel’s lead to single-digits in the fourth, but ultimately dropped their ninth consecutive game to the Dragons.

Drexel currently sits in fifth place in the CAA standings with six games remaining. If Drexel can clinch a top four seed in the conference, the team will receive a first-round bye in the CAA Tournament.

“Every game at this point is going to be a position game for us,” said Drexel coach Amy Mallon. “I think that really has to be the mentality of this team. … We always take it game by game and possession by possession, but they have to understand right now where we are and where we fall.”

Local leaders

Baker, the CAA’s leading scorer and a Cardinal O’Hara graduate, notched her 14th game this season scoring at least 20 points. She also logged five rebounds and two assists.

“[Baker’s] composure this year with what she’s seen as one of the best players in the league, as far as scoring — they’re keying in on her every week,” said Mallon. “So the fact that she’s still capable of putting up the numbers she has been able to put up just goes to show the discipline she has.”

Behind her in the stat sheet was another local product, Archbishop Wood’s Deja Evans. The junior forward logged 14 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Evans’ efforts on the board were a major factor in Drexel winning the rebounding battle, 31-20.

After trailing big in the third quarter, Elon made the game competitive in the fourth behind freshman center Tamia Watkins. The three-time CAA rookie of the week scored 10 of her team-high 16 points in the final period.

Elon cold from deep

The Dragons were perfect from deep through the first quarter, shooting 4-for-4 from three-point range. Baker made two of those threes.

Meanwhile, Elon’s (11-13, 6-6) shooting woes started early and carried throughout the game. The Phoenix shot 23.8% from deep compared to Drexel’s 63.6% from three

“We mostly just locked in on defending them outside the three, and when we’re in our 2-3 [zone defense], we just were moving well together, and we’re just communicating well together,” said Evans.

The Dragons turned the ball over 10 times in the first half, taking a nine-point lead to the half. In the second half, Drexel cleaned up their ball security, turning it over nine times.

‘Staying composed’

A 12-0 run powered by Watkins helped Elon cut Drexel’s lead to six points with just over four minutes to go.

Eight of Drexel’s 15 points in the fourth quarter came from the line to help the Dragons outlast the Phoenix.

“In a fourth quarter, they go on a run, and you can sustain and make sure you stay disciplined. Teams are going to have runs,” said Mallon. “I thought we did a nice job staying composed, understanding what needs to be done.”

Up next

Drexel goes on the road next Friday to face Hampton for a second time this season (7 p.m., FloCollege).