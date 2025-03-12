Drexel’s Kobe MaGee, Yame Butler announce their intent to enter NCAA’s transfer portal

Just three days after Drexel men’s basketball’s season came to an end, its two leading scorers announced their intent to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Yame Butler and Kobe Magee, who accounted for over a third of the Dragons’ total points this season will enter the portal when it opens later this month.

Advertisement

Butler spent his first season of college basketball at Fordham before transferring to the junior college level for a season at State Fair Community College in Missouri. Butler then spent his last three seasons at Drexel. Butler is the beneficiary of a court ruling that discounts time at the JUCO level from a player’s Division I eligibility. Butler now has an unexpected sixth year of Division I eligibility which he will spend at his fourth school.

» READ MORE: Drexel’s season comes to an end after loss to Towson in CAA tournament

The Greenbelt, Md. native arrived at Drexel with a wealth of skill but struggled with consistency. This season, he emerged as a leader for the Dragons, contributing 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Butler is one of the most skilled one-on-one players in the Coastal Athletic Association and his crafty finishing around the rim made his skill set unique at a mid-major.

Butler was followed into the portal by MaGee.

In his third year at Drexel, MaGee evolved from a role player off the bench to a centerpiece of Drexel’s starting five. MaGee asserted himself as one of the top three-point shooters in the nation. The Allentown native averaged 14 points and 5.6 rebounds on 43.9% three-point shooting and collected All-CAA Third Team honors this season.

MaGee and Butler are the latest testaments to Drexel’s ability to develop and get the most out of players before they seek higher profile and perhaps more financially lucrative opportunities elsewhere.

According to VerbalCommits, there has yet to be a high school commit to Drexel that would join the Dragons in the 2025-2026 season. This means that head coach Zach Spiker will most likely turn to the transfer portal to replace MaGee and Butler’s production. With increased NIL capabilities due to Drexel opting into the House settlement, the program should have a more substantial opportunity to replenish itself through the portal.

However, while replacing the production of Butler and MaGee might be attainable, it won’t be easy to replace their veteran leadership in the program.

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's full coverage of Drexel athletics right here!