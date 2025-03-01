Is Drexel finding a spark heading into tournament time? Looks that way.

In the last regular season game of the season, Drexel men’s basketball tipped off a mission of becoming the “hottest team in March,” earning a 71-61 win over Monmouth. In beating the Hawks, Drexel avenged a double-overtime loss from Jan. 30, showcasing improvements that have propelled the Dragons to some essential wins down the stretch.

Prior to the game, the Dragons celebrated Senior Night, with their sole honoree being Yame Butler. Fittingly, Butler led all scorers with 20 points, displaying his incredible one-on-one scoring ability.

However, Butler’s ability to convert at the free throw line has been what head coach Zach Spiker calls a “sticking point” in the senior’s game. In Drexel’s losses, Butler is shooting 58% from the charity stripe, while he shoots 76%.

Against the Hawks? Flawless, as Butler finished 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Kobe MaGee and Shane Blakeney rounded out Drexel’s lead scorers with 15 and 11 points, respectively. Both players also played a pivotal role on the defensive end, taking the lion’s share of the defensive workload on Monmouth’s explosive duo of Abdi Bashir Jr. (15 points) and Madison Durr (10).

In Drexel’s first meeting against the Hawks, Durr and Bashir Jr. scored 40 and 32 points, respectively. In this matchup, the Dragons were able to bottle up the duo to the tune of a combined 25 points on 30% shooting.

With the CAA Tournament looming, Spiker was reluctant to reveal any substantive keys to their defensive success, but he did concede his team, “did a better job with [Durr]. He had 19 points from the foul line [in the first game]. He had four today. When MaGee guarded Bashir, I thought he made his quality of shot difficult.”

The first 30 minutes of the game were played frenetically, with neither team able to create much separation. This all changed with seven minutes and 34 seconds left, Victor Panov hit two three-pointers in just over a minute to take Drexel’s lead from one point to seven points.

A common sentiment amongst both Drexel players and coaches after the game was a sense that they are the hottest team in the CAA. Factually, that is accurate as the Dragons will be the only team with a four-game winning streak heading into the conference tournament.

The winning streak began after a disappointing two-game road swing through Virginia where Drexel lost to Hampton and William & Mary. Spiker calls this road swing, “a big inflection point of the season.”

“From that trip, I think we played better every game since then in a lot of ways,” said Spiker. “Everybody goes through tough times, every team does, whether it’s wins or losses. Tough times come and go, tough people stay, and we’ve got a program of tough people, and I draw strength from our staff and our players.”

Up Next...

Drexel heads to Washington D.C. for the CAA Tournament where they will play their first game on Mar. 8. Drexel will play as either the No. 8 or No. 9 in the tournament, and could square off against Northeastern or Elon in the first round.