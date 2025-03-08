Long-range shooting propels Drexel over Elon to make CAA quarterfinal appearance

In perhaps its most impressive game yet, Drexel men’s basketball dispatched Elon, 91-74, in the second round of the Coastal Athletic Association conference tournament.

The win advances the Dragons to face the No. 1-seeded Towson on Sunday afternoon in the quarterfinals.

Saturday marked the second matchup between Drexel and Elon this season, but the two games could not have looked any more different. In the first matchup, on Jan. 16, Elon’s zone defense baffled Drexel, resulting in an ugly 65-54 loss. However, with a week of practice to prepare for Elon, the Dragons’ offense was firing on all cylinders the second time around.

Drexel’s offense was carried by star performances from Kobe MaGee and Jason “Deuce” Drake. They finished with 24 and 25 points, respectively, on a combined 8-for-14 three-point shooting. Yame Butler finished with 14 points. Cole Hargrove had a massive day as well, adding 19 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, and a steal.

Elon’s offensive production came from Sam Sherry and TK Simpkins, who finished with 23 points each.

Soon after tip-off, it was evident that the Dragons’ intent was to punch first. Drexel ran offensive sets, and the duo of MaGee and Drake were taking turns picking apart the Phoenix defense. MaGee and Drake were responsible for 16 of the Dragons’ first 20 points.

To end the half, Drake hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to take over a 45-22 lead.

In the second half, Sherry and Simpkins found their rhythm and reduced a 23-point Drexel lead to just fivepoints.

With 8:55 remaining, Butler hit a massive three-pointer to bring Drexel’s lead back to 8 points, and the Dragons never looked back. Drexel regained a 20-point advantage with under five minutes left.

Drexel has now won five straight, but if it hopes to add any hardware to its trophy case three more are necessary.