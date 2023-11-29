Drexel celebrates road rout of Lafayette

Fueled largely by a 45-point, second-half effort, Drexel knocked off Lafayette, 69-48 in men’s basketball action from the Kirby Sports Center on Wednesday night.

Mate Okros led the Dragons with 14 points off the bench. Lamar Oden, Jr. added 11 points and Amari Williams finished with 10.

Justin Vander Baan was the lone Leopard to finish in double digits with 13 points. Drexel (3-3) sealed its victory in the second half when they contained Lafayette (1-7) to just 25 points while shooting 58.1%, making 18-of-31 attempts, from the field.

Next, the Dragons will take on Villanova in the Big Five Classic at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday (2 p.m., Peacock).