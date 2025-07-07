Drexel wrestling scheduled to host top-ranked Penn State this season

After winning the 2025 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at the Wells Fargo Center in March, Penn State will return to Philadelphia early next season to face Drexel.

The Dragons will host the top-ranked Nittany Lions at the Daskalakis Athletic Center on Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

It will be the second time in two seasons that Drexel and Penn State have faced off. Penn State hosted the Dragons last season. In the first meet of their 2024-25 season, the Nittany Lions beat the Dragons, 41-3.

Penn State went 15-0 and captured its 13th team national title at the championship meet inside the Wells Fargo Center last season.

It’s been customary as of late for Drexel to load its schedule with top teams. Last season, the Dragons wrestled seven ranked opponents, including North Carolina, Wyoming, and Penn State.

Drexel was the runner-up at the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association championships in March, and three Dragons qualified for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

Two of the Dragons’ NCAA qualifiers, Jordan Soriano (141-pound class) and Jasiah Queen (174), will be on the roster when Drexel hosts Penn State in December.

December’s match-up is the first time Penn State will travel to the DAC, and it will mark the third time the two teams have faced each other in program history.

The first meeting arrived during the 2002-03 season.

» READ MORE: Philly is a natural host for wrestling. Here's why.