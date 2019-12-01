K.J. Jackson had 19 points as host Maryland-Baltimore County romped past Drexel, 85-60, on Saturday.
UMBC (5-3) started the second half with a 22-2 run as Drexel’s offense struggled. T.J. Bickerstaff’s two free throws were the only Drexel points in the first eight minutes. Camren Wynter finally got the Dragons a field goal with 11:53 to play, but UMBC had taken control of the game.
Drexel wasn’t able to cut the lead under 20 points the rest of the way.
Daniel Akin added a career-high 18 points for the Retrievers, while Dimitrije Spasojevic chipped in 15.
Jack Schwietz had 10 points and six assists for Maryland-Baltimore County (5-3).
Sam Green had a career-high 16 points for the Dragons (4-4). Zach Walton added 13 points and James Butler had nine rebounds and three blocks.