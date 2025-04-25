Drexel star Amaris Baker is getting one more season of college basketball

Amaris Baker will be spending one more season at Drexel, the school announced Friday afternoon on Instagram.

In her first two seasons as a Dragon, Baker has received heaps of accolades. This past season, she was named first-team All-Coastal Athletic Association after averaging a team-best 17.0 points.

Baker’s return is a huge development for the Dragons. The Cardinal O’Hara grad’s eligibility was unclear because of changes to NCAA policies. Baker has completed four seasons of college basketball — first at Kennesaw State, then a junior college season at Harcum College before Drexel. Under the previous interpretation of the NCAA’s rules, her career would have ended after the 2024-2025 season, but after a federal court ruling, the NCAA is granting waivers to student-athletes who spent a year of their eligibility in junior college.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Amaris Baker’s winding college hoops road led her to Harcum College | from 2023

Baker has been Drexel’s leading scorer each of the past two seasons and was the only player who averaged double figures last season for a team that annually has conference championship aspirations. She averaged 11.7 points en route to CAA tournament MVP honors in 2024 before a first-round loss to Texas and now will look to lead the Dragons — and the Big 5 as a whole — back to the NCAA Tournament.

» READ MORE: With Big 5 shut out, NCAA Tournament is a fight for the bracket’s soul | David Murphy