La Salle, Drexel fall in inaugural ‘Basketball on Broad’ doubleheader

The first-ever Basketball on Broad Autumn Invitational men’s doubleheader tipped off Saturday at Xfinity Mobile Arena with La Salle’s 83-69 loss to Penn State.

In the second game, Syracuse defeated Drexel, 80-50. The Orange (3-0), which held a 37-32 lead at halftime, outscored the 1-3 Dragons 43-18 in the second half.

The stands were packed with navy blue and orange, as both Penn State and Syracuse have ties to the area than run deep.

“We have to clean up the turnovers,” Explorers coach Darris Nichols said after the loss, in which the Nittany Lions took control in the first half with a 20-0 run.

“When the other team goes on a run, I feel like our guys are trying to fix it right away, and then pile up on the regular turnovers, and we had a lot of shooting turnovers. That was a difference in the game.”

How it happened

Penn State (4-0) relied on its freshman phenoms Kayden Mingo and Melih Tunca, as the two combined for 34 points and 11 assists.

Early in the first half, the Explorers (2-2) stood three points ahead. However, five minutes later, Penn State went on its 20-0 run — powered by a defense that forced a final total of 15 La Salle turnovers.

“I thought our defense led to some offense,” said Penn State coach Mike Rhoades. “We really shared the ball, and got each other some good shots there.”

Tunca finished with a game-high 20 points, while 40 points came from Penn State’s bench. The Nittany Lions never relinquished their lead in the second half.

“We call it our army,” Rhoades said of his deep rotation. “We don’t have five starters. We have guys that are going to impact winning and the game.”

La Salle was led by Ashton Walker and Jerome Brewer Jr., who scored 13 apiece.

Making traditions

Notching a second straight win in Philadelphia, Rhoades hopes to make competing against a Big Five team a yearly tradition.

“I would love to come to Philly as much as we can,” Rhoades said. “I love Philly basketball, to be down here, and be a part of it, it’s an honor without a doubt.”

» READ MORE: Temple leans on a scoring committee to get the best of Big 5 rival La Salle

Despite the loss, Nichols expressed that it was a special opportunity for his players to compete in a professional arena.

“It’s a big deal to them because that’s eventually where they want to go and play,” Nichols said. “They see it on TV, and now they get to experience it. It’s really positive for those guys.”

Stars courtside

Sitting courtside was 2025 NBA Hall of Fame inductee Carmelo Anthony, who was in attendance to watch his son, Kiyan, play for his alma mater, Syracuse.

Anthony, who arrived at halftime of the La Salle-Penn State game, took time to speak with Mingo, Kiyan’s former high school teammate, during the break.

“They know each other very well,” Rhoades said. “They’re very tight. And any time your players can be around guys that have been through it, that have gotten to where they’re dreaming to getting to, and you could have a friendship with them and a mentorship with them … I think that’s so valuable.”