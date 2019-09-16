Lamar Oden Jr., a 6-foot-6 senior wing forward from Greenforest McCalep Christian Academy in Atlanta, committed last week to Drexel.
“He shoots the ball at a high clip, from all three levels,’’ said Oden’s high school coach, Rory Griffin. “When he is creating off the dribble, the kid is an unbelievable playmaker for others.”
Griffin noted that his program has sent quite a few players to Division I basketball, and that they’ll be working this season on getting the 200-pound Oden ready for the physicality of the next level.
Anything else to add about Oden?
“He’s an unbelievable human,’’ Griffin said. “One of the best kids I’ve had, if not the best. He’s been great, on and off the court.”
According to his coach, Oden chose Drexel over offers from New Orleans and Georgia State and several others.