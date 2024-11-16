La Salle’s hot streak continues in narrow Big 5 road victory against Drexel

In what was described by both Fran Dunphy and Zach Spiker as a classic Big 5 basketball game, La Salle and Drexel went to the wire in men’s basketball action on Saturday.

After jumping out to as much as a 16-point lead in the first half, it looked as if it might simply be the Explorers’ night. However, in the second half, Drexel surged all the way back, even taking a lead with just 1 minute, 30 seconds remaining.

Ultimately, the Explorers snagged a 71-68 victory over the Dragons, setting themselves up for a bout against Temple on Nov. 30 for the right to compete for the Big 5 Classic crown on Dec. 7.

Here’s what we noticed.

Free throw woes

The difference in this game, ultimately, was decided by the disparate performance between the two teams at the free-throw line. La Salle (4-0) shot 91.7%, converting on all but one of their 12 attempts. Drexel (2-2), on the other hand, shot a woeful 4-for-11 from the charity stripe.

“That’s a tough one to teach out, right?” Spiker said postgame. “We have to try to rep those out and make sure we’re putting guys in situations and practicing to replicate that environment as best we can without having 3,000 people screaming at you.”

Unforced errors

A large difference in the game was also reflected in the ability to convert turnovers into points. Drexel turned over the ball nine times which led to a staggering 19 points for the Explorers. Additionally, the Dragons had multiple missed layups and dunks that directly resulted in points the other way.

La Salle turned the ball over 10 times, and the Dragons were largely unable to capitalize, generating a mere eight points from those successful defensive plays.

Regarding the unforced errors that ended up costing his team, Spiker explained that “certainly there were some things that could have impacted the outcome.”

Drexel’s depth delivers

The Dragons have been led by two main faces through the first three games of Drexel’s season, with Kobe MaGee and Yame Butler forced to do much of the heavy lifting offensively. In this matchup, the two were unable to score with much efficiency. This meant that, for the first time, the role players behind Yame Butler and Kobe MaGee would have to step up into more than just a complementary role.

Deuce Drake, who had struggled mightily coming into this game, erupted for 18 points on 3-of-4 shooting from three. Victor Panov appeared to not be much of a fit for this Drexel team in prior games, but was able to really find his niche against the Explorers en route to dropping 15 points on 70% shooting. All told, the Dragons had five players score in double digits.

La Salle’s trio of transfers

Jahlil White, Corey McKeithan, and Demetrius Lilley all chipped in exceptional individual efforts for Dunphy’s Explorers. The trio contributed 19, 17 and 18 points, respectively. McKeithan, in particular, was a problem that Drexel could not solve all night long, going 3-for-6 from deep and creating chances seemingly every time he drove to the basket.

White was efficient, scoring a game-high 19 points, behind 7-of-9 shooting. Additionally, the Temple transfer played a large role on defense, where he contributed three blocks and two steals, often matched up alongside Drexel’s best players.

“It’s a lesson sometimes, as teams, as players, and sometimes even as coaches, you’ve got to re-learn,” Spiker said regarding Drexel’s effort. “I hope that our focus in certain areas is important moving forward because of this.”

