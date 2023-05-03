Drexel women’s tennis No. 1 Lorie Lemongo has made her mark in West Philly, by way of Morocco

From Cameroon to Morocco to Philly, Drexel’s Lorie Lemongo is making her mark in tennis

For Drexel’s Lorie Lemongo, it appears all of the hard work — work that has happened on a transcontinental scale — is beginning to pay off.

Lemongo, a sophomore from Yaounde, Cameroon, finished the year as the Dragons’ top tennis player, in a season that saw Drexel reach the semifinals of the Colonial Athletic Association’s conference tournament for the first time.

Lemongo first learned to play tennis in Cameroon at age 3, having watched her father play at their local tennis club. “My father coached me until I was 13,” explained Lemongo. “Then I moved to Morocco to train and go to school there full time.”

In Morocco was the regional academy for the International Tennis Federation, located in Casablanca. At the academy, all students are enrolled in fully online classes so they are able to focus on tennis, with little distraction. It wasn’t an easy transition at first, but Lemongo got by, courtesy of a few familiar faces.

“It was hard at first to adapt, but it got easier, said Lemongo, a business and finance major at Drexel. “I knew people from junior tournaments, and I was able to go home every summer.”

Lemongo said that balancing athletics and her studies with in-person classes was difficult when she first began at Drexel, but she was able to also adapt.

“The main difference is that my training in Morocco was a junior academy, so we were all playing for ourselves,” Lemongo continued. “Drexel is a team environment, and we are more supportive of each other.”

It was actually through her time spent in Morocco that she found Drexel. Dragons men’s tennis coach, Mehdi Rhazali, from Morocco himself, found Lemongo through the ITF Center.

“I was talking to many different schools, but I felt that Drexel would suit me best, especially from an academic standpoint,” said Lemongo.

Despite playing as Drexel’s No. 1 for her first two years, Lemongo is incredibly humble about her achievements.

“I don’t focus on the ladder position, I just focus on doing my best to win matches. Sure, I play No. 1 on the lineup, but every match matters just as much as the others,” said Lemongo. “I just try to work hard and push my teammates, and they do the same for me.”

That team attitude paid off at the CAA Championships last month. As the No. 7 seed, Lemongo represented the Dragons facing off against the No. 2 seed opponent from Delaware in singles play. Against a team Drexel lost to in team play a week prior, in the CAA quarterfinal round, Lemongo won in three sets after losing the first set, 6-1.

“I lost to the girl I played in the decider just a week ago,” Lemongo said. “She won the first set so easily, so I just told myself to play like I have nothing to lose.”

Additionally, Lemongo fell and sprained her ankle at 1-1, and won in dramatic style from 5-2 up in the final set.

“It got to 5-4, and I was down a game ball, but I managed to win, Lemongo recalled. “When she hit the ball out I just threw my racket, it felt great and it was so emotional. That was my favorite moment so far with this team. When I am clinching, and I see everyone there supporting me, it feels amazing.”

With two years left in her college career, Lemongo says she’s trying to focus on achieving as much as she can — as a Dragon. However, if the opportunity arises she says that she would love to play professional tennis post-college.

“For now, I just want to help the team grow, grow my own game and [continue] to enjoy it,” said Lemongo. “We’ll see what happens.”

