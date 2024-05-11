Penn defeats Richmond to advance in NCAA women’s lacrosse championships

Penn women’s lacrosse is moving onto the second round of the NCAA women’s lacrosse championships after a commanding 16-5 win over Richmond on Friday at Franklin Field.

Behind a four-goal effort from attack Niki Miles, the eighth-seeded Quakers (14-4) move on to play Loyola (Md.), which enters with an 18-2 record, on Sunday (1 p.m., ESPN+).

Four other Quakers (Maria Themelis, Catherine Berkery, Anna Brandt, and Lexi Edmonds) scored two goals each, and Erika Chung dished five assists in a sizable playmaking effort. Goalkeeper Kelly van Hoesen finished with 11 saves as Penn outshot Richmond, 39-24.

Colleen Quinn and Charlotte Edwards led Richmond (13-6) with two goals each.

Should Penn advance past Loyola, it will play the winner between Denver and top-seeded Northwestern in the quarterfinals at a date to be determined.

» READ MORE: For Penn senior Niki Miles, Division I lacrosse is a family tradition (from 2023)

Drexel drops opener to Princeton

Drexel’s dreams of advancing in the NCAA women’s tournament came to a halt with a 14-9 first-round loss to Princeton on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Boston.

Despite a hat trick from attack Anna Maria Gragnani and two goals from midfielder Molly Weygand, Princeton (11-6) proved to be too much for the Dragons (13-6). The Tigers pulled away with seven unanswered goals, six of which came in the third period.

Jenika Cuocco had nine saves for the Dragons. Princeton held a 29-21 advantage in shots.

The Dragons did make a bit of history, as Corinne Bednarik’s second-quarter goal tied her for first in program history with 292 career points. It also briefly gave the Dragons the lead, and, after trading goals, the teams went into halftime tied, 6-6.

Princeton was led by five goals from attack McKenzie Blake and Haven Dora, who had two goals and five assists. The Tigers move on to play No. 2 Boston College on Sunday (noon, ESPN+).

St. Joe’s falls to No. 6 Virginia

After capturing its first Atlantic 10 tournament title, St. Joseph’s had high hopes heading into the NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament. However, those hopes were dashed with a 17-11 loss to sixth-seeded Virginia on Saturday in Charlottesville, Va.

The Hawks’ Division I-best 12-game winning streak was snapped with the loss.

St. Joe’s (12-3) battled in the fourth quarter, but the damage was already done, as Virginia held a 16-8 advantage heading into the final 15 minutes.

Carter Page led the St. Joe’s attack with three goals and an assist, while Jesse Jason and Toron Eccleston added two goals each. Hawks goalkeeper Tommy Gross had 12 saves.

Payton Cormier’s eight goals led Virginia (11-5). Cormier took 15 shots, with 10 on frame, while the Cavaliers outshot St. Joe’s, 48-29. Cormier’s final goal gave him the Division I scoring record with 222 career goals.