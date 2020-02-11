When T.J. Bickerstaff was in seventh grade, he made a choice.
Despite excelling in football, basketball, and baseball, only one captured his heart. He told his father he wanted to shift his focus to just basketball, and the reason was simple.
“Dad, come on... it’s in the blood,” the young Bickerstaff said to his father.
His grandfather is Bernie Bickerstaff, who started coaching the NBA in 1973 and held five NBA head coaching jobs, starting in 1985. Bernie was awarded the NBA’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. He was also a general manager for the WNBA’s Charlotte Sting.
T.J.'s uncle, J.B. Bickerstaff, has coached in the NBA since 2004 and been the head man for the Grizzlies and Rockets. He’s currently an assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Now, T.J. is a 6-foot-9 freshman at Drexel leading the third basketball generation in the Bickerstaff family. People see the name on the back of his No. 23 Drexel jersey and begin to wonder. He occasionally gets asked about his relationship to the family. After his 16-point debut performance against Temple, fans were asking the question after the game, but the extra attention doesn’t faze him.
“I feel like I’m thankful for the name, but I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing and proving myself,” T.J. said.
Bernie is now a Senior Basketball Executive in the Cleveland Cavaliers front office, so he would occasionally pop up at T.J.’s high school games at Sandy Creek High in Tyrone, Ga. if he was in town scouting. He would tell T.J.’s father to not tell the younger Bickerstaff that he was coming.
“After the game we talked, but to me, the message we’ve always tried to convey as a family is have fun,” Bernie said. “We didn’t want to put any additional pressure on him.”
The Bickerstaff family is tight-knit. Everyone is busy, but they schedule a family trip every summer.
When J.B. was last in town for a Sixers-Cavs matchup, he went to dinner with T.J. the night before the game.
The talk isn’t on basketball as much as you’d think, but it’s still the engine that gets everyone going. J.B., Tim, and their other three siblings grew up having classic battles. Tim became a football player at North Carolina Central, so J.B. called him the roughest one.
“Basketball has been so good to our family,” Bernie Bickerstaff said. “The one thing that we always try to instill in them is hey, respect the game.”
That bruising style is what T.J. shows at Drexel. It’s quite the contrast from his quiet, humble approach off the court. On the court, he’s usually found attacking the rim.
“We don’t ever have to worry about T.J. being aggressive,” Drexel coach Zach Spiker said.
T.J. was raised by Tim, and his mother, Detra Bickerstaff. Tim has been a basketball coach at Sandy Creek High for nine years. Both parents have seen the progression that T.J. has made, but it wasn’t always viewed that way in recruiting.
As a high school recruit, T.J. was gaining steam. Memphis, Georgetown and UConn all offered him a scholarship. After one summer on the AAU circuit, many of those schools disappeared. Playing time, performance and coaching changes at the schools all played a role.
“When I was down bad, Drexel came to me and they still wanted me and I appreciated that,” T.J. said.
Moments like those have fueled his work ethic. Every morning in high school, T.J. would wake up, read his bible, and watch basketball videos.
While coaching the Grizzlies, J.B. brought T.J. down to the Grizzlies practice facility in the summer for a few days that included basketball workouts after his sophomore year of high school. J.B. challenged T.J. with extensive agility, defensive, and ball-handling courses.
But the younger Bickerstaff was ready. In fact, he brought pencil and paper to take notes.
“I was like wow, this kid has a chance to be a really good player,” J.B. said.
“His work ethic is really good,” Bernie said. “He was willing to put the time in, and I know when his dad and mom were going to take him out, I never heard him say anything negative like, ‘no, I don’t feel it today.’ ”
T.J. is averaging 5.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game. Ask the family, and they’ll tell you that it’s just the beginning. Each Bickerstaff lauds the tools T.J. has because at 6-foot-9, many people simply can’t run and jump like the Drexel freshman.
“I don’t want to put pressure and expectations on him, but I think he’s got the opportunity to be a unique player,” J.B. said. “He’ll be the type of player that can help a program grow.”