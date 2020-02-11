Now, T.J. is a 6-foot-9 freshman at Drexel leading the third basketball generation in the Bickerstaff family. People see the name on the back of his No. 23 Drexel jersey and begin to wonder. He occasionally gets asked about his relationship to the family. After his 16-point debut performance against Temple, fans were asking the question after the game, but the extra attention doesn’t faze him.