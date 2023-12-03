Reports: Ex-Penn State DL, Temple assistant Elijah Robinson hired as Syracuse defensive coordinator

A former Penn State lineman and Temple assistant coach appears to be moving back east after a multi-year stint in the SEC. Elijah Robinson, who most recently served as the Texas A&M’s interim head coach in place of Jimbo Fisher, has reportedly been hired as the next defensive coordinator at Syracuse.

The hire was first reported by TexAgs.

Robinson joins Fran Brown’s inaugural Orange staff nine years after they served together as position coaches on the Owls, with Robinson then manning the defensive line and Brown leading the defensive backs. After departing from Temple after the 2016 season, Robinson served as Baylor’s defensive line coach in 2017 before he was hired by the Aggies.

» READ MORE: Syracuse hires Georgia’s Fran Brown, a Camden native, as its next head coach

It was widely viewed as only a matter of time before Robinson, 38, earned his first coordinator role after defining himself as one of the nation’s top recruiters and fastest rising assistant coaches.

Under Robinson, Texas A&M finished the regular season ranked No. 3 nationally in sacks, No. 4 in tackles for loss and No. 9 in total defense. In 2021, the Aggies’ entire starting defensive line signed NFL contracts.

Robinson played both defensive tackle and offensive guard with the Nittany Lions before medically retiring in 2007 and graduating the next year. He returned to his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2009, contributing under various roles and earning his master’s degree prior to joining coach Matt Rhule’s staff at Temple.

A Camden native, Robinson played for Camden High School before transferring to Woodrow Wilson High School, where he helped the Tigers to a 15-0 record and a state championship in 2002.