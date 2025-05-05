Harry Genth started his college baseball career at Haverford. He’ll end it as an MLB prospect

In his final season at Haverford College, second baseman Harry Genth is wrecking his way through Division III baseball.

In a record-shattering senior season on the Main Line, Genth leads the nation in multiple statistical categories. He registers a slugging percentage of 1.078, and with 21 home runs and 73 runs batted in so far, Genth has propelled himself to the top of NCAA D-III.

“Harry’s always worked to try to find out how good he can be,” Haverford head coach Dave Beccaria said. “Going into this year, he wanted to find out if he’s good enough to play after college. I think the numbers show that he’s capable of doing some pretty great things, and that kind of production has opened the eyes of several major league organizations.”

As Haverford (24-15, 12-8 Centennial Conference) season heads to the postseason, Genth knows his days as a college athlete are numbered. But the future is promising for the Baltimore native, who has been attracting major league scouts and embracing the possibility of continuing his playing career past Haverford.

Landing at Haverford

Genth is one of a succession of players to attract MLB attention to the 200-acre campus of Haverford College, which enrolls just under 1,500 students. The program’s alumni network maintains strong connections across major league front offices — or even the field, in the case of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Stephen Ridings (2017) and former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tommy Bergjans (2015).

“It’s great because we can do a lot of things in-house,” Beccaria said. “We can get feedback from scouts from different organizations because we have contacts within those organizations, from a developmental perspective. We also have people who can give us advice to help us maneuver through this process so Harry can put himself in the best position.”

Genth was an underrated high school prospect and concedes that his 5-foot-7 frame was deceptively unimposing. Contacting programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when recruiting camps were largely shut down, made identifying the right fit even more challenging.

“Getting recruited during COVID, a lot of it was posting videos of yourself hitting on Twitter, and you almost became your own agent,” Genth said.

Lou Holcomb, a Baltimore-based Phillies scout, noticed Genth’s potential and recommended him to Beccaria. Genth was drawn to Haverford’s high academic standing and, most of all, Beccaria’s holistic approach to coaching.

“When I talked to Haverford alums, every single one said phenomenal things about playing here, and that it’s a pretty transformational experience,” Genth said. “Coach [Beccaria] views his job here through the lens of being a teacher, more so than purely a baseball coach.”

Raising the ceiling

After two strong seasons, Genth stood out and was named as a team captain heading into his junior season. He ended 2024 as the Centennial Conference Player of the Year and the NCAA statistical champion in stolen bases per game, batting .339 with a .510 on-base percentage.

“Harry’s one of the most high-energy guys, and he has an infectious enthusiasm for the game,” Beccaria said.

As he gained confidence throughout the last three years, Genth’s offensive production this season reached levels unseen before at Haverford. As the leadoff hitter, he now owns school records in single-season home runs, career runs, and career RBIs.

In 2025, Genth has more than doubled last year’s home runs and RBIs.

“I don’t think we’ve had anybody have a senior year like this, from a position player standpoint,” Beccaria said. “To be a part of it and to see it has been pretty special. Hopefully, it becomes a more regular occurrence after this year, but people are so happy for Harry because they know how hard he works.”

MLB ambitions

While only a handful of D-III players are considered MLB prospects each season, Genth’s production is forcing teams to take a hard look. With the Centennial Conference playoffs underway, Genth sports a .425 average and an impressive on-base perc of 1.037 — enough to make any local scout take notice.

So far, Genth has earned invites to the MLB Draft League summer season and a pre-draft workout with the Reds to prove his talents.

“Depending on how it plays out, the dream would be to get drafted, and if not, sign as an undrafted free agent,” Genth said. “The plan right now is to play in the MLB Draft League this summer for a couple of weeks to generate a sample of data against some better competition that we otherwise wouldn’t have, playing at a D-III school.”

