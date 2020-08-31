John Thompson was one of the most influential coaches in college basketball history. Whether it was becoming the first Black coach to win an NCAA Division I basketball championship, sticking up for his players amid constant backlash, or boldly speaking out when few others did, he embodied what it truly meant to stand up for what you believe in.
Thompson, 78, who won 596 games at Georgetown, including the 1984 NCAA championship, and made three Final Four appearances, has died, his family announced. Patrick Ewing, Allen Iverson, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo and Eric ’Sleepy’ Floyd are some of the most memorable Hoyas who played under Thompson.
Iverson said in his Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame speech that Thompson saved his life at Georgetown. Many of the top schools in the country backed off Iverson after his off-court troubles, but his mother pleaded to Thompson to give her son a chance.
Mourning finished his Georgetown career in the top five in points, rebounds and blocks. He called Thompson “a father figure.”
Mutombo played with Mourning, and he, too, referred to Thompson as a father figure.
Michael Jordan was among the many others in the basketball world who have spoken about Thompson’s legacy. Jordan famously hit the game-winner in the 1982 NCAA Championship game against Georgetown.