St. Joseph’s Prep’s Josiah Turner, a three-star linebacker recruit, announced his commitment to play football at West Virginia via his Instagram page on Friday.

Trotter, the son of four-time Eagles Pro Bowler Jeremiah Trotter, chose Neal Brown’s West Virginia over Penn State, Virginia Tech, Clemson, and South Carolina. The class of 2023 star made the announcement on his 17th birthday.

West Virginia was a bit of a surprise pick from the linebacker, as many projected he could follow his brother, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., a sophomore at Clemson. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Trotter received his first scholarship offer from Penn State when he was just a freshman.

“It felt like home when I went down there. To see the campus as well as seeing the different things they have there, and talking to the strength and conditioning coach,” Trotter told 247Sports’ Brian Dohn.

“That was really one of the biggest things that separated them from Virginia Tech and all the other schools. What they do for their players, how they help the players long term.”

Josiah is expected to play in the middle of West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley’s defense. West Virginia ranked 37th in total defense last season under Lesley and finished 6-7 overall.

“The defensive scheme was fits me well,” Trotter said. “I feel like I could thrive within their defense and I could get to where I wanted to in that defense. Also, the competition they play as well.”

Jeremiah Sr. played 11 NFL seasons (1998-2008), eight with the Eagles, and amassed 914 career tackles. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2000, 2001, 2004, and 2005, and was an All-Pro in 2000 and 2001. Trotter was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 2016.