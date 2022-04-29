Imhotep Charter star Justin Edwards cut his list to seven options on Thursday evening, narrowing his list to six colleges while also keeping the G League Ignite in consideration.

In addition to the G League, the 5-star small forward in the 2023 class is still considering Kentucky, Auburn, Tennessee, Villanova, Maryland and Kansas, Edwards told On3 Sports’ Joe Tipton. Edwards is ranked No. 12 in the 247Sports Top150 and No. 13 in the ESPN 100.

The 6-foot-7, 180-pound forward has already taken official visits to Kentucky and Tennessee. John Calipari was recently in attendance to see Edwards play in the EYBL in Orlando.

The wing, who possesses great length, defensive prowess and outside shooting ability, has been rapidly rising up recruiting lists, especially due to his recent performances in the EYBL.

“It’s been crazy because it doesn’t feel like that long ago,” Edwards recently told The Inquirer. “Ninth grade, I felt like I wasn’t good enough to get offers. Now I’m one of the top players in the country, and I have almost every offer you could think of.”

Edwards has said he has not set a timeline for making his college decision.