Philly native Kyle Garland takes silver in the decathlon at the NCAA track and field championships

Philly native Kyle Garland fell just shy of a sweep of being both an indoor and outdoor track and field champion in the same year — but not before displaying one of the most impressive performances of his career.

Garland, a senior from Georgia and a Germantown Academy alum finished second in the decathlon after Day No. 2 of the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships, despite setting an NCAA record in the 110-meter hurdlers with his first-place finish time of 13.54 seconds. His cumulative score of 8,630 points also was the third-best in collegiate history.

He finished just 206 points shy of the first-place finisher Leo Neugebauer from Texas. Garland also finished first overall in two other events, winning the shot put with a throw of 53 feet, 9 ¼ inches, in addition to the high jump (6 feet, 8 ¼ inches).

Up next for Garland is a chance at the Bowerman Award, given to the “most outstanding male and female track & field athletes in the nation,” a watch list he leads among Division I contenders. He’ll also look to compete for a spot at the upcoming 2023 World Championships, held in Budapest, Hungary in August.

