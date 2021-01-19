La Salle’s defensive pressure changed the tone of the game. St. Joe’s was on pace for 60 points in the first half before La Salle (6-8, 3-4 Atlantic 10) started a run-and-jump press at half court. The Hawks (1-10, 0-5 A-10) had one turnover in their first 19 possessions and four in their next five after the change. They finished with 18 turnovers.