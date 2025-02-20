La Salle coach Fran Dunphy, ‘Mr. Big 5,′ to retire from coaching at the end of the season

Fran Dunphy, the winningest coach in Big 5 history, will retire at the end of the 2024-25 basketball season, La Salle announced Thursday.

Dunphy, 76, will finish his third season leading La Salle, his alma mater, at next month’s Atlantic 10 tournament. He will then assume the role of special assistant to the president at La Salle, and has agreed to a lifetime contract with the university for that position, the school said in a release.

Advertisement

“I will forever be thankful to La Salle as well as all my fellow coaches and players that I’ve been fortunate to work with throughout my coaching career,” Dunphy said in a statement. “I am looking forward to finishing this season strong with our team, and as I embark on the next chapter of my life, I could not be happier to stay at La Salle and work with President [Daniel] Allen, [athletic director] Ash Puri, and this great university that I call home.”

» READ MORE: Big 5 men conceivably barreling toward another dance with no dancer in NCAA Tournament

A national search for Dunphy’s successor will begin immediately, La Salle said.

“Fran has been instrumental in bringing pride and the high standards of success to La Salle basketball,” Puri said in a press release. “We will forever be thankful for his contributions to our university as a player, alumnus, coach, and mentor. I am grateful to call Fran a friend and fortunate to continue to rely on his guidance. Once an Explorer, always an Explorer.”

Dunphy, a basketball coach since he graduated from La Salle and the only coach to lead multiple Big 5 programs, has been on a Big 5 bench for most of the last 40 seasons. His first head-coaching gig was at Penn, from 1989 to 2006. He led the Quakers to 10 Ivy League titles and nine 20-win seasons before leaving for Temple, where he succeeded John Chaney. Dunphy, who lived in southwest Philadelphia as a child and later moved to Delaware County, coached the Owls for 13 seasons, leading them to eight NCAA Tournament appearances.

In 2020, after handing off the Temple head-coaching job to Aaron McKie, Dunphy transitioned into an interim athletic director role.

Two years later, he picked up the phone when La Salle, where he played from 1967 to 1970, needed a new head coach.

“Because it’s my alma mater, and they asked me to do this,” Dunphy said last year when the school announced he would return for another season.

Asked last April whether the 2024-25 season would be his last, Dunphy said: “I know I’m the basketball coach at La Salle tomorrow, and the next day, and the next day, and we’ll figure it out as we go along. I just want to do a good job for my school.”

Coaching Division I basketball these days is nothing like it was when Dunphy first became a Division I assistant at Army in 1971.

“It’s stressful to a point, but it’s also the excitement of trying to put a roster together,” Dunphy said last year. “You love coaching, but you also like putting things together. And I hope we can do that.”

The Explorers, with an almost entirely new roster built via the transfer portal, started strong this season, winning six of their first eight games. But conference play has not been as kind. La Salle is 4-10 in A-10 play and 14th in the 15-team league. They next play on Wednesday night at John Glaser Arena vs. Duquesne in what will be Dunphy’s 1,000th game as a head coach.

Through 999 games, Dunphy’s record is 623-376.

Dunphy, a member of the Philadelphia Big 5, La Salle Athletics, Penn Athletics, and Philadelphia Sports Writers Halls of Fame, became the 43rd coach to reach 600 wins in November of 2023.

“I’ve been in coaching a lot of years,” Dunphy said on the day he won his 600th game, the milestone itself not meaning much to him. “I’m appreciative of the guys that have played for me, the guys that have coached with me.”

Off the court, Dunphy, along with his wife, Ree, has been instrumental in helping grow the Philadelphia chapter of Coaches vs. Cancer to one of the largest in the country.

La Salle will hold a news conference Monday with Dunphy.