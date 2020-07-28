Brickus is the highest-scoring player in Coatesville’s history. He’s listed at 5-11, and he embraces the role of being an undersized guard. His scoring ability is a reason he can come in and play right away. It’s no secret that La Salle likes to get after it in practice, and Brickus’ matchup against the defensive-minded Ayinde Hikim is going to be a fun one, but Howard said the two guards may also see some time on the court together next season.