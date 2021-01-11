The Atlantic 10 Conference has announced another schedule change for La Salle. The Explorers’ game against Davidson will move from Feb. 3, to this Saturday, 2 p.m., at Tom Gola Arena. It will be shown on ESPN+.
La Salle was scheduled to have four days off between Wednesday’s game against George Mason and a Monday contest with St. Joseph’s. Now, the Explorers are playing three games over a span of six days.
The move gives the Explorers a week between a Jan. 30 game against VCU and another matchup with St. Joe’s. If any upcoming games are postponed, that Wednesday, potentially, is now open.
Before the season, A-10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade said that the conference made its schedule flexible enough to handle postponements.