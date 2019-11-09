When David Beatty hit two free throws to put La Salle up, 64-56, with 1:41 to go, it seemed like that might be enough. But the Explorers gave up three offensive rebounds and a three-pointer on the ensuing possession. Freshman Sherif Kenney missed the front end of a one-and-one with 15 seconds left, and Iona’s Isaiah Washington hit a game-tying three to force overtime at 64-64.