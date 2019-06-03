La Salle basketball coach Ashley Howard continued this weekend to build his roster, getting an oral commitment from swingman Sherif Kenney, who played this past season at Rezin Orr Academy High School in Chicago.
Kenney, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound senior, attended two high schools in the Washington area and then Brewster (N.H.) Academy before becoming eligible at Orr on Dec. 21. He has a four-star rating from ESPN.
He averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists at Orr. An analysis by ESPN describes him as “a power guard with good size and a powerful, thick build. He knows exactly who he is and plays to his strengths. He excels at using his body to shield off defenders but he’s also savvy enough to set up the contact and then play through it like few other guards in the country. … He’s the rare high school player who is already capable of taking over a game when needed.”
Kenney scored 19 points to lead Orr to the Illinois Class 2A championship. At one point, he was recruited by Arizona State, Boston College, Connecticut, DePaul and Kansas State.
La Salle may not comment on Kenney until he signs a binding letter of intent.