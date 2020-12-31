La Salle (4-5, 1-0 A10) mustered just two points through more than the first nine minutes of game action. Dayton (4-2, 0-1 A10) was playing like the team that was picked to finish third in the A-10 preseason poll. Jack Clark knocked down a three, and suddenly, La Salle’s shooting became contagious. La Salle scored 20 of its 25 first-half points in the last 10 minutes.