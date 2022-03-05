Jack Clark had a career-high 30 points to lead La Salle to an 85-76 win over Duquesne in Pittsburgh on Saturday in an Atlantic 10 Conference game, breaking the Explorers’ seven-game road losing streak.

Clark hit 4-of-6 three-pointers. He added eight rebounds.

Josh Nickelberry had 23 points for La Salle (10-18, 5-13 A-10). Christian Ray added eight rebounds.

The Dukes’ Amir Spears scored a season-high 34 points. Jackie Johnson III had 15 points for the Dukes (6-23, 1-16). Kevin Easley Jr. added 13 points.