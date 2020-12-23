Hanging around with Maryland wasn’t hard for La Salle. Getting over the hump was the problem.
The Terrapins led the Explorers for 38 minutes, 44 seconds of game time. The lead hovered between seven and 14 points, for the most part.
Each time La Salle tried to make it a two-possession game, Maryland had an answer as the Explorers fell to the Terrapins (5-2), 84-71, at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.
La Salle freshman Anwar Gill’s motor was running fast, like usual. He made a driving driving layup with 3:48 left in the first half that made it a five-point game. That was the last time the Explorers (3-5) were within two possessions.
Trailing 50-38, La Salle went with its five-out lineup of David Beatty, Sherif Kenney, Scott Spencer, Christian Ray and Gill. The quickness bothered Maryland. La Salle made a 7-0 run and got within 10 for the first time since 2:37 remained in the first half when Spencer nailed a corner three.
Maryland had five players in double figures and shot 46.2%. La Salle shot 43.3% overall, but it was a tale of two halves. The offense shot 53.3% in the second half after making just 9 of 28 first-half baskets.
Kenney led the Explorers with 16 points, including four threes. Gill, Jack Clark and Clifton Moore each scored 12.
The Terrapins only shot 7-for-28 from three, but they attempted 24 free throws and had 44 points in the paint.
The constant attack led to Clark and Gill fouling out. La Salle’s Jhamir Brickus tied a career-high with eight assists, but he also had four fouls.
La Salle is searching for consistency as it enters Atlantic 10 play. Kenney, Spencer, Gill, Beatty, Brickus and Clark have shown offensive flashes but none has done it consistently.
The Explorers open A-10 play on Dec. 30 at Dayton.