La Salle guard Mac Etienne foregoes final season to pursue pro basketball career

On March 26, La Salle posted a video on X announcing that Mac Etienne would return for the Explorers’ 2024-25 season. The forward was one of two players that new head coach Darris Nichols retained from Fran Dunphy’s final team.

Now, less than a month after the Explorers announced the return of the Mac, Etienne has decided to forgo his remaining eligibility to pursue a professional career overseas. The Bronx, N.Y. native had one season of eligibility remaining.

“We are incredibly proud of the growth and dedication Mac has shown during his time at La Salle,” the team said in a statement. “His impact on and off the court has been felt deeply by his teammates, coaches, and the entire La Salle community.”

Etienne played 33 games for the Explorers last season, starting 15. He averaged 5.2 points and 5.3 rebounds. With his departure, Eric Acker is the only player from Dunphy’s final team who remains on the active roster.

Etienne started his career as a four-star recruit at UCLA. With the Bruins, Etienne struggled to get playing time and suffered an ACL tear that sidelined him for his sophomore season. Etienne received a medical redshirt and played the next season for the Bruins.

He transferred to DePaul for his redshirt sophomore season, entering the portal again after the Blue Demons went 3-29. La Salle secured his commitment in July 2024.

“We wish Mac the very best of luck, La Salle’s statement continued, and will be cheering him on every step of the way.”

