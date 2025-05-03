La Salle adds transfer guard Marcus Randolph to its roster

The La Salle men’s basketball team added to its lengthy transfer portal haul with another local player who should see plenty of minutes with the Explorers next season.

Marcus Randolph, a St. Peter’s transfer who started his college career at Richmond, is transferring to La Salle for his final season of eligibility, he announced Friday on social media.

Randolph, a Willingboro native who played at Willingboro High then Archbishop Wood, averaged 14.4 points per game at St. Peter’s last season. He was a two-time all-state and two-time all-Catholic League selection at Wood and had a scholarship offer from La Salle before committing to Richmond, where he had a limited role during two seasons.

The 6-foot-5 guard adds to a transfer portal class under new coach Darris Nichols that has completely remade La Salle’s roster, and Randolph is the third South Jersey native in the class that should see consistent playing time. The Explorers also brought in McNeese State transfer Jerome Brewer Jr., a forward from Camden, and William & Mary forward Noah Collier, who is from Mullica Hill.

No Big 5 team lost more in the portal than La Salle did, and you’d struggle to find many teams nationally with this type of roster rebuild. Fifteen of La Salle’s 16 rostered players from 2024-25 entered the portal. Only point guard Eric Acker remains in the fold. That transfer list includes a few walk-ons, and a few players with expired eligibility who are hopeful the NCAA’s eligibility rules change before next season.

Nichols and his staff got busy quickly. La Salle has now recruited 10 players from the portal. And one of Nichols’ high school commitments, Ashton Walker, is following Nichols from Radford, joining Radford transfers Josiah Harris and Truth Harris.