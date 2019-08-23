Moustapha Diagne, a 6-foot-9 forward from Western Kentucky, has joined La Salle’s basketball team as a graduate transfer.
Diagne will be eligible for this coming season.
“We are excited to add Moustapha Diagne to our La Salle basketball family,” Explorers coach Ashley Howard said in a statement released by the school Friday.
Diagne attended Pope John XXIII in North Jersey and originally committed out of high school to Syracuse. He instead ended up playing one season in junior college at Northwest Florida State.
After enrolling at Western Kentucky and sitting out the 2016-17 season, he played in 33 games over the past two years for the Hilltoppers. Last season, he appeared in 13 games, averaging 7.4 minutes.
“Moustapha was a highly touted recruit coming out of Pope John High School in New Jersey and has now found a new home to continue his college basketball career,” Howard said. “He has experience, intelligence and character that we need to help our young team grow.”
La Salle is coming off a 10-21 season in Howard’s first year, but the Explorers played much more consistent basketball after beginning 0-10.
Diagne, a native of Rufisque, Senegal, should add to the Explorers’ frontcourt depth.