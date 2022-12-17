La Salle women’s basketball found itself on the latter end of a 75-50 final against the University of South Florida as superior height, shooting, and rebounding fueled a nonconference win for the Bulls and dropped the Explorers record to 8-5.

It was just the second meeting between the two programs since 1995.

Statistical leaders

La Salle was led by sisters Mia Jacobs (15 points) and Claire Jacobs (10) with Mia adding to a scoring streak, which finds her with 53 points over the last four games.

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu led the Bulls (10-3) with 26 points, completing her eighth double-double of the season. Sammie Puisis (16 points), Priscella Williams (12), and Elena Tsineke (10), all finished in double-digits with Puisis making 5-of-8 from deep.

What we saw

The Explorers got off to a slow start, as they went scoreless for the first four minutes of the game. South Florida took advantage of La Salle’s zone defense by scoring nearly 40 percent (37.9) from the perimeter.

South Florida went on a 10-0 run within the first four minutes of the second quarter, dominated by Mendjiadeu and Tsineke. With just under four minutes left in the half, Explorers’ Charity Shears drained a three , sparking back-and-forth baskets to keep the game within reach before halftime.

However, the Explorers were unable to maintain their first-half energy, as the Bulls pulled away by removing La Salle’s greatest strength — shooting from deep as the Explorers shot just 23.8 percent from three-point range.

Game-changing play

In the second half, USF kept the lead and Mendjiadeu was key in a 6-0 run for the Bulls with a three-point play, leading 53-38 after the third. USF continued to control the game all over, as it dominated the boards, grabbing 50 rebounds over La Salle’s 27.

In the fourth quarter, the team had four offensive boards in one possession. The game would ultimately end how it started, with another three-pointer from Williams, giving the Bulls their greatest lead of the game (25) to close out.

Up next

Following finals week and before the new year, La Salle will face two Big 5 foes in Villanova on Wednesday (11:30 a.m., FloSports) followed by fellow Big 5 and A-10 foe St. Joseph’s on Dec. 31 (2 p.m., ESPN+).