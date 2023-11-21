Skip to content
Call it a win-win as Villanova and La Salle celebrated a pair of non-conference victories

The Explorers and Wildcats picked up their third victories of the season with Villanova the winners now of two straight.

Villanova's Bella Runyan (center) seen here in action against DePaul, finished with a game-high 13 rebounds in a Tuesday night win over Rider.
Villanova's Bella Runyan (center) seen here in action against DePaul, finished with a game-high 13 rebounds in a Tuesday night win over Rider.
    by Staff Reports
Bella Runyan was simply a wall Holy Cross could not get around and was a major reason why Villanova left with a 63-53 win over the Crusaders in women’s hoops action on Tuesday night.

Lucy Olsen continued her streak of leading the team in points, this time with a game-high 14, but it was Runyan who scored 13 points alongside 13 rebounds that improved the Wildcats to 3-1 overall.

Freshman Maddie Webber had a strong outing as well for Villanova finishing with 13 points off the bench. Holy Cross (2-3) was led by a 14-point effort from Bronagh Power-Cassidy.

Villanova is off until Sunday when it heads on the road for a Big East-ACC matchup against Wake Forest (noon, ESPN+).

Behind Gabby Turco, La Salle dominates Rider

While the men fell to Duke, La Salle’s women did the dishing of points celebrating a 72-44 rout of Rider on the road. Junior guard Gabby Turco led the Explorers (3-2) with 16 points and senior guard McKayla Miller had 13 points off the bench.

La Salle led 36-17 going into halftime. Taylor Langan led Rider (2-3) with 13 points.

It’ll be a week before the Explorers see their next action in a Big 5 test at home against Penn next Wednesday (6 p.m., ESPN+).