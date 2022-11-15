In a game that saw two teams trade baskets right until the end, it would be La Salle pulling out its third win of the season following a 77-74 defeat of Drexel in City 6 basketball action inside Tom Gola Arena.

Drexel was looking to earn its second win of the season, and nearly did, tying the game at 66 with less than four minutes to play after La Salle gave up the lead the team had maintained for two straight quarters.

Stat leaders

La Salle (3-1) was dominant in the paint thanks to Kayla Spruill, who led the Explorers with 24 points and five rebounds. The Explorers also saw double-digit points from Claire Jacobs (14 points) and Gabby Crawford (11 points). Charity Shears who alos added 11, finished 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Kylie Lavelle kept the Dragons close throughout as the freshman led Drexel with 19 points. Keishana Washington added 14.

What we saw

Drexel (1-1) pulled away early, pushing its largest lead to nine points.

“I thought physically, we had the more talented team on the floor,” said La Salle coach Mountain MacGillivray. “But Drexel’s so well coached ... they executed the heck out of us in the first quarter.”

Midway in the second quarter, La Salle moved to a zone defensively, in a move that proved to be effective, overcoming a first-quarter deficit to take a 42-36 lead into the halftime break.

The game remained tight throughout the third, both teams getting into foul trouble, resulting in several turnovers — the Explorers with 21, in fact, while the Dragons had 15.

“We’re still not quite playing basketball the La Salle way,” said MacGillivray, in regard to his team’s inability to keep possession. “In almost every game, we’ve turned the ball over more than our opponents ... I was pleased over the first three games and the way we rebounded. Tonight, not so much. I It’s taking care of the ball and then turning our opponent over.”

Game-changing play

Within 36 seconds of each other in the third quarter, Washington got into foul trouble La Salle’s Molly Masciantonio fell down on the court, holding her padded-up right calf. Both players left the floor, leaving room for others to step up and for one team to capitalize in the final quarter.

“Fine,” said MacGillivray said regarding Masciantonio. “I think the doctor said structurally, she’s pretty good. So, she’s hurt. There is pain there for sure, but she’s a tough kid. She’s going to find a way to fight through it.”

La Salle kept the head since the half, taking the third quarter 56-51, however, Drexel tied it up at 66 each with less than four minutes to play in the fourth, and with Washington back in.

Both teams racked up five fouls, once again, with Lavelle earning a fourth. It came down to who could pick their spots and end up with the ball on the foul line rather than playing catch up.

“An exciting finish. It was just the way I drew it up on the board there. No, it wasn’t. . . .” MacGillivray laughs. “They found a way. So, [I’m] just really really proud of their mental toughness,” said MacGillivray.

Up next

The Explorers take flight to the Great Alaska Shootout tournament, starting Friday (9:15 p.m.) to face Pepperdine followed by either UC Riverside-Alaska Anchorage. La Salle then will be back on the road to play Lafayette (Nov. 22, 6 p.m.).