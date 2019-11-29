ESTERO, Fla. — Isiah Deas scored 21 points and Ed Croswell added 18 points and 12 rebounds as La Salle beat South Alabama, 81-76, in overtime to win the Gulf Coast Showcase title Wednesday night.
The Explorers (4-2) led by 11 at halftime, then fell behind by 11 in the second half before rallying.
A Croswell layup with 17.5 seconds left gave La Salle a two-point edge, but Andre Fox, who had a career-high 28 points for the Jaguars (5-3), nailed a jumper with 1 second to go in regulation to tie the score.
In the extra session, La Salle held South Alabama to 3-for-9 shooting from the field and took the lead for good after two free throws by junior Scott Spencer with 2 minutes, 4 seconds remaining.
Sherif Kenney added 15 points, including five in overtime. Saul Phiri had 14 points.
Croswell was named tournament MVP.
The Explorers will travel to Villanova on Sunday for a Big 5 contest.