DAVIDSON, N.C. — Kellan Grady scored 22 points, Jon Axel Gudmunsson added 14, and Davidson led from start to finish, defeating La Salle, 74-49, Tuesday night.
Grady buried a three-pointer and a jump shot, contributing five points to the Wildcats’game-opening 10-0 run. Gudmunsson missed his first shot, a three-pointer, but then made three straight from distance as Davidson (15-12, 9-6 Atlantic 10 Conference) built a 21-7 lead and cruised to a sixth straight home win.
Ed Croswell scored 11 and David Beatty 10 for the Explorers (13-14, 4-11) who saw a two-game winning streak come to an end. La Salle also lost a streak of making 6 or more three-pointers in 13 straight games, finishing 2 of 16 from distance Tuesday.
Davidson plays No. 4 Dayton, which is on a 17-game winning streak, on the road on Friday. La Salle faces St. Bonaventure at home on Saturday.