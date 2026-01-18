La Salle women lose fourth straight, falling to Davidson

After starting out with three consecutive Atlantic 10 wins, La Salle skidded to its fourth straight conference defeat in women’s basketball with a 62-58 loss to Davidson on Sunday.

The Explorers (10-8, 3-4 A-10) never led in the game at John E. Glaser Arena. Sophomore guard Joan Quinn scored a game-high 19 points and redshirt freshman center Kiara Williams added 14 for La Salle. Katie Donovan scored 13 points to lead a balanced attack for Davidson (14-6, 6-1).

Containing Macktoon

With snow coating the outside of John E. Glaser Arena, La Salle started out cold. The Explorers mustered 10 points in the first quarter and trailed by 15-10. The Wildcats employed a full-court press early, leading to six La Salle turnovers in the first quarter.

Junior guard Aryss Macktoon came into the matchup averaging 15.5 points, but she went scoreless for the Explorers in the first quarter as the Wildcats routinely forced her into tough looks. She finished with eight points.

“I think they were fouling her a lot,” La Salle coach Mountain MacGillivray said. “We got switches with size advantages, and then they let them be really be physical with her. And you know, it’s tough.”

Macktoon finished with five steals, increasing her total for the season to 68, which ranks third in the country. Davidson made 13 turnovers in the first half but led by 25-18 at the break.

Inspiring play

With La Salle trailing by 27-22 in the third quarter, Williams made a diving save as she crashed to the floor. Scrambling to her feet, she took a pass in the paint from Ashleigh Connors and sank a turnaround fadeaway jumper, making the shot despite being fouled. The Explorers bench erupted and Williams made the free throw as well.

“That’s the kind of stuff [Williams] does for us,” MacGillivray said. “She is willing to be physical. She’s willing to throw her body around. … She must have [hit the ground] five times today. She dove out of bounds for that one, but she’s on the floor all the time, scrounging for loose balls.”

The Explorers scored more points in the third quarter (21) than they did in the entire first half. But with 6 minutes, 14 seconds left in the game, Williams fouled out.

The Wildcats put the game away with free throws down the stretch.

Next up

La Salle visits Loyola Chicago on Wednesday at 7 p.m. (ESPN+).