La Salle’s Kyle Griffin, an assistant on head men’s basketball coach Ashley Howard’s staff for the past two seasons, has been promoted to associate head coach.
Griffin, the 2007 Inter-Ac player of the year at Germantown Academy who competed in 15 games for La Salle before transferring to Siena, has been “a key part of our program’s development over the past two years and he has earned this promotion,” Howard said in a statement.
Griffin served as an assistant coach at Lehigh and Robert Morris before taking the job at La Salle, a member of Howard’s first staff with the Explorers.