AMHERST, Mass. — Carl Pierre scored 20 points, hitting all five three-pointers, as Massachusetts beat La Salle, 77-69, Wednesday night.
Isiah Deas led La Salle (10-5, 1-2 Atlantic 10) with 25 points and nine rebounds. David Beatty added 14 points.
Pierre made his first seven shots from the field and UMass shot 49%, including 9 of 16 from three-point range. He became the 52nd player in UMass history to reach 1,000 career points.
Tre Mitchell had 19 points and Samba Diallo added 12 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists for UMass (7-8, 1-1). It was his second straight double-double. Sean East II had 11 points and five assists.