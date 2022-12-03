The atmosphere in the Palestra certainly matched the historic City 6 rivalry between Penn men’s basketball and La Salle on Saturday afternoon.

In a thrilling fashion, La Salle edged Penn, 84-81, in overtime to hand the Quakers back-to-back overtime losses (Penn fell to Saint Joseph’s 85-50 on Nov. 30).

“Once again, we took a team to overtime, played hard,” Donahue said. “We can play better. We’re certainly disappointed but not discouraged.”

Statistical leaders

With Quakers’ guard Clark Slajchert injured, Penn’s offense leaned on junior guard Jordan Dingle, who delivered a game-tying shot to send the Quakers (5-6) into overtime.

He also had a career-high 37 points, making 12-of-22 shots from the field.

La Salle’s Anwar Gill has been validating head coach Fran Dunphy’s recent decision to bump his minutes, as he led the Explorers (4-4) with 26 points, six rebounds, and three steals.

Junior guard Jhamir Brickus also carried the load in scoring (25 points), shooting 6-of-8 from three-point territory.

What we saw

The Explorers struggled to find consistency on offense at the jump, which allowed the Quakers to take over an early 18-8 lead.

Both teams had trouble from deep in the first half, shooting a combined 7-of-27 from behind the arc. However, La Salle’s Gill and freshman forward Rokas Jocius each hit a much-needed three to keep the game close at 25-16 near the end of the first.

Then a one-handed dunk by Gill left the Explores trailing just 35-32 at halftime.

As the Explorers continued to chip away, Gill made a fast break layup that tied the game 52-52 with 11 minutes to play in the second.

While the Explores looked for a lead, Dingle responded with five points, making it 63-63.

But when Brickus missed a pair of free throws with a 4-point lead, the Quakers found Dingle who hit a miraculous step-back three at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

“I was ready to walk down to the other end of the court at the end of regulation when Dingle’s shot goes in,” Dunphy said. “Just say, ‘Can you believe this is happening — that we’re going to overtime here?’”

In overtime, Dingle made back-to-back three-pointers for Penn. However it wasn’t enough as the Quakers struggled to contest the Explorers shots down the stretch.

Up Next:

La Salle’s next matchup is against Bucknell (6-3) on Dec. 6. (7:00 p.m., ESPN+).

Penn, though, continues its string of City 6 matchups at Villanova (3-5) on Dec. 7. (7:00 p.m., CBS Sports Network).